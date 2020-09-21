Sections
Anand Mahindra shares the Thar Playlist tweeple helped him create. Heard it yet?

The playlist consists of 100 songs along with one original number.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra shared these three tweets from his official Twitter account on September 20. (HT Photos)

Not too long ago, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, asked his Twitter followers for road trip song recommendations. From Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi from the film Swades to Roadhouse Blues by The Doors, the suggestions were highly diverse. Now, the replies from the thread have been compiled into a playlist which Mahindra has shared on his Twitter account along with some exciting information.

Mahindra shared these three tweets from his official Twitter account on September 20. “Ok. It’s finally ready. The Thar Playlist you all helped me compile. And what an amazing list it is. Couldn’t stop my feet from tapping while listening. (But keep your feet steady on the pedal!) Proportionate mix of Hindi, regional songs & English,” reads the text shared along with the playlist.

Check out the post which has already accumulated nearly 2,400 likes and over 280 retweets:



Mahindra further tweeted, “You’ll be able to recognise your individual contributions. I was surprised by the number of songs filmed in Mahindra UVs. Can you identify them?”.



The last part of his tweet stated that this isn’t just a 100 song playlist but will feature an original 101st song which will be released on October 2, the day the Thar is launched.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Please add one on @spotifyindia too”. Another individual wrote, “Truly amazed what a rocking awesome playlist”.

“It includes my choice ‘Bouleward of broken dreams’, not sure whether it was because of me or someone else but it had to be there. Superb list!” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply with some great tracks

