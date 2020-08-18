Anand Mahindra shares three things that people can learn from MS Dhoni

Ever since MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket, people have been sharing their reactions to the big news. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared a tweet about Dhoni on Monday in which he not only detailed the first time he noticed the cricketer but also three things that one can learn from him.

“Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle,” he writes in his tweet.

Mahindra then goes on to list the three things that set Dhoni apart and we all can learn from him.

“He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out,” he adds.

He also shared a picture of Dhoni. Take a look at the entire post below:

Shared on August 17, the post has collected over 18,000 likes and more than 1,100 retweets. Several people have shared comments on the posts.

“I would like to add 1 thing to your list - d) Be humble. If you are humble, you have respect for others around you, you are open to learning new things without an ego, and hence in the process you keep getting better at what you do,” posts an individual. “Yes sir… MS Dhoni has enormous qualities that motivate him to achieve his goal in his life. Cool minded, quick perfect decision, taking risk, not to hurt anybody’s sentiment, team work, many more,” posted another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about Anand Mahindra’s tweet?