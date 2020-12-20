Anand Mahindra shares video of a tiger silently observing an elephant from behind the bushes. Watch

A video shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has created quite a stir among people. The video involving an elephant and a tiger may leave you intrigued too.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video. While writing the caption, he mentioned the famous poem The Tyger by William Blake. He started the post with the first line of the poem. Then, went on to explain how the poem comes alive through the video.

“Shared by my sister who has a home in Coorg. The person who sent it to her said it’s from the Nagarhole reserve,” Mahindra further explained and concluded his post.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared earlier today, the video has gathered nearly 33,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What’s going on in mind of the silent stalker? Is he amused by the waving tail of the giant or processing his attack strategy...wow!!!” wondered a Twitter user. “Such a fierce gaze! I hope I will get to see a tiger in the wild shortly. I am keeping my fingers crossed,” commented another. “Great moment captured,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘fastest kid in the world’. ‘Wow,’ say netizens