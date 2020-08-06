Sections
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

The video has caught the attention of many and left several people impressed.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Anand Mahindra tweeted. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing videos that show people using innovative techniques that help simplify daily tasks. One of his latest shares is no different. A video shared by Mahindra shows a tractor being used to power a machine to milk a cow. The video has caught the attention of many and left several people on Twitter thoroughly impressed.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Watch the video below and see if you figure it out:



Shared on August 5, the video has since collected over 11,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, many have also shared their reactions to the video.

Another post shared by Anand Mahindra recently left people with various thoughts. The tweet showed a picture of a floor drain designed in a rather unique way.

What do you think about this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebs use their pictures as memes to describe months of 2020
Aug 06, 2020 15:01 IST
French President Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast
Aug 06, 2020 15:03 IST
Moderna vaccine candidate protects mice from Covid-19, finds study
Aug 06, 2020 15:02 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former J-K minister’s son Hilal Rather 
Aug 06, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.