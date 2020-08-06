Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch

“Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?” Anand Mahindra tweeted. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing videos that show people using innovative techniques that help simplify daily tasks. One of his latest shares is no different. A video shared by Mahindra shows a tractor being used to power a machine to milk a cow. The video has caught the attention of many and left several people on Twitter thoroughly impressed.

“People keep sending me clips of how our tractors are used as ‘multi-tasking’ beasts of burden in rural areas. This one was a new one for me,” the business tycoon tweeted along with the video.

He also asked, “Can the non-engineers amongst you figure out what essentially they have rigged out here?”

Shared on August 5, the video has since collected over 11,000 likes and more than 1,200 retweets - and counting. Not only have people shared their explanation for the technique, many have also shared their reactions to the video.

