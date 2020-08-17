Sections
Anand Mahindra tweets video link of ‘unreleased verses’ of Teri Mitti song, says ’beautiful’

Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the song, has shared another version of the song with some unreleased verses.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 08:46 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Beautiful. Just beautiful,” with this caption Anand Mahindra shared the link of the song.

Teri Mitti, a song from the film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has won over many since the film’s release in 2019. Now, Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the song, has shared another version of the song with some unreleased verses. The special version, featuring violinist and music composer Deepak Pandit and singer Rupali Jagga, has moved many and among them is Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon tweeted the YouTube link of the song which was created especially for Independence Day which the nation celebrated yesterday on August 15.

“Beautiful. Just beautiful,” with this caption Mahindra shared the link. The version, a little over six minutes long, can leave one emotional. It talks about the soldiers who make numerous sacrifices to protect their motherland and its people.

Take a look at the video. Chances are it’ll leave you teary-eyed:



Shared on August 14, the video has gathered over one lakh views and close to 22,000 likes.



Here’s what Mahindra tweeted:

Since being shared on August 16, the tweet has gathered 3,300 likes and counting. People have shared several comments on the post. The song has struck a chord with many because of its heartening lyrics.

“This song amazes me every time I hear it, all its different versions. I remember my sister crying when I played this on rakhi,” wrote a Twitter user. “Absolutely sir, this is one of the best songs,” commented another in agreement. “Completely agree with you Mr Mahindra,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the video?

