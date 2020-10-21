Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Andhra Pradesh looks forward to popularise tourist destinations via virtual tours

Andhra Pradesh looks forward to popularise tourist destinations via virtual tours

Rajat Bhargava said Andhra Pradesh has the potential to develop coastline and position itself as a high-end luxury beach tourism destination.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Amaravati

The state was preparing a new tourism policy that would not only be flexible and aggressive but also would also address several issues like according industry status to mega tourism projects. (representational image) (Pixabay)

Andhra Pradesh is looking at popularising virtual tours of various important tourist destinations in the state keeping with the trends in virtual tourism, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said here on Wednesday.

Development of rural tourism, given the perception of being safe and experiential in nature was also being explored, he said.

Addressing a virtual interactive session with members of the national tourism committee of FICCI, Rajat said though hotels and other tourism establishments have reopened after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the footfall of tourists was not yet encouraging.

He said an aggressive marketing push was required for quick revival of tourism.



“The path to revival (of tourism) will involve building a perception of safe tourism in the minds of the tourists. Adjoining states will have to work together to ensure free flow of tourists across borders,” the Special Chief Secretary said.

A coordinated effort between the different stakeholders, including the Central government, state governments, tourism bodies, travel and tour operators and hospitality industry was essential for this, he added.

Rajat said AP has the potential to develop coastline and position itself as a high-end luxury beach tourism destination.

He said the state was preparing a new tourism policy that would not only be flexible and aggressive but also would also address several issues like according industry status to mega tourism projects.

The tourism department has identified certain high potential locations for development of hotels and luxury resorts in the state, he said.

It also plans to develop amusement parks and adventure sports in the state while ensuring a seamless connectivity of the destinations from all major airports.

The FICCI officials said development of required infrastructure was vital to capture the emerging opportunities in the tourism sector.

They also wanted tax benefits and infrastructure subsidies apart from congenial regulations for development of beach shacks, MICE and other tourist facilities to facilitation greater participation of the private sector.

AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Pravin Kumar and other officials attended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
Oct 22, 2020 01:39 IST
Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23
Oct 22, 2020 01:38 IST
Human rights body notice for Meghalaya govt over deaths of 877 infants in 4 months
Oct 22, 2020 01:35 IST
Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from PNB branch in Jhajjar
Oct 22, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.