Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Andhra Pradesh Police shares wholesome post of cop father saluting DSP daughter, garners praise from netizens

Andhra Pradesh Police shares wholesome post of cop father saluting DSP daughter, garners praise from netizens

The photograph included in the post shows Sundar saluting his daughter as she beams proudly at the camera.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:16 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter with a smiling face. (Twitter/@AndhraPradeshPolice)

In a heartwarming incident, a father-daughter duo serving the Andhra Pradesh Police shared a proud moment that has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh Police, the post features Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar and his daughter Jessi Prasanti, the District Superintendent of Police of Guntur district. The post may leave you with a smile too.

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!” reads a part of the caption shared by the department. The photograph included in the post shows Sundar saluting his daughter as she beams proudly at the camera. The duo met at the department’s event ‘IGNITE’ being held at Tirupati and shared this lovely moment.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on January 3, the post has garnered almost 7,000 likes along with several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop praising the wholesome post, others lauded the incredible father-daughter moments and showered the comments section with clapping hands and heart emojis.

What do you think of this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws demand: Agri min on why talks failed
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal; outbreak reported in four states now
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

2nd Test: South Africa close in but Sri Lanka still fighting
by Associated Press
CIA’s new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
115 people, over 17000 livestock killed in cyclones in 2020: IMD
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
‘Truth matters,’ says Georgia official resisting Donald Trump pressure
by Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.