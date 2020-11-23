Anganwadi worker rows 18 km daily to attend to children, expecting mothers in interior villages. Garners praise from many including IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra

Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. (Twitter/@ANI)

In an attempt to help people amid the pandemic, Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar rows 18 kilometers to interior villages every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers.

Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, she started visiting newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers from the hamlets of Aligat and Dadar so that they do not miss out on their proper medical care and nutrition.

Being an Anganwadi member, she is supposed to keep checking the weight, health, and proper growth of newborns and their mothers.

“It is not easy to row every day. My hands pain by the time I am back home in the evening. But that doesn’t worry me. It’s important that babies and expecting mothers eat nutritious food and remain healthy. I will keep visiting these hamlets till things improve on the COVID-19 front,” Relu told ANI.

She has received heaps of praises from the tribal people for the effort during this pandemic.

Her work has finally reached the Chief Minister’s office and Chief executive of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad where she was personally praised for her great work on the CM’s behalf.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also tweeted praising Relu’s efforts. His share consists of two images and text written in Hindi which translates to, “Meet Raila Vasave of Maharashtra who takes care of the health of mothers and children in remote villages by rowing 18 km by boat. She works as an Anganwadi worker and decides this journey everyday without stopping. Thank you for their devotion, dedication and service”. Kabra also posted the hashtag #IndiaSalutesYou.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has garnered nearly 200 likes and many appreciative comments from Twitter users.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Some hidden real heros”. Another individual wrote, “Salute to you”.