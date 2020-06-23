Angel the cat, can teach you how to answer anyone who asks if you’re single

The image shows the feline standing next to a mirror on its hind legs while donning a pink hoodie. (Instagram/@angelbengal)

If you’re currently focusing on your personal development outside of a romantic relationship and are tired of people inquiring about your commitment status, worry no more. Angel the cat, is here to help you answer those tricky questions. Just be sure to follow this kitty’s lead.

Posted from Angel’s very own Instagram account, the video is captioned, “When they ask if you’re still single. Sound On”.

The recording shows the feline standing next to a mirror on its hind legs while donning a pink hoodie. Its hooman is heard asking, “Are you still single?” in the background.

Since Angel isn’t fluent in hooman, she takes this opportunity to let her actions do the talking. She turns towards the mirror and starts licking her reflection, rather loudly.

It seems like the cat’s message comes across loud and clear. The feline isn’t single. It is in a committed relationship with itself, thank you very much. Check out the video below and see if you agree with us about this being what the kitty meant.

Since being shared, the clip has received almost 27,000 views and nearly 150 thoughtful comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to Angel, the self-assured cat. One person said, “I can watch and listen to her all-day”. While another individual wrote, “You made my day, Angel”.

“Angel gave us a good answer for this question,” read a comment on the thread. Indeed, Angel is an exemplar for when it comes to dealing with intrusive questions.

What are your thoughts on this confident kitty? Would you be taking a page from her book and start doing this every time someone asks you if you’re still single?

