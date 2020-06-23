Sections
Home / It's Viral / Angel the cat, can teach you how to answer anyone who asks if you’re single

Angel the cat, can teach you how to answer anyone who asks if you’re single

Looks like this feline is saying, “I am not single. I am committed to myself. Thank you very much”.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the feline standing next to a mirror on its hind legs while donning a pink hoodie. (Instagram/@angelbengal)

If you’re currently focusing on your personal development outside of a romantic relationship and are tired of people inquiring about your commitment status, worry no more. Angel the cat, is here to help you answer those tricky questions. Just be sure to follow this kitty’s lead.

Posted from Angel’s very own Instagram account, the video is captioned, “When they ask if you’re still single. Sound On”.

The recording shows the feline standing next to a mirror on its hind legs while donning a pink hoodie. Its hooman is heard asking, “Are you still single?” in the background.

Since Angel isn’t fluent in hooman, she takes this opportunity to let her actions do the talking. She turns towards the mirror and starts licking her reflection, rather loudly.



It seems like the cat’s message comes across loud and clear. The feline isn’t single. It is in a committed relationship with itself, thank you very much. Check out the video below and see if you agree with us about this being what the kitty meant.

Since being shared, the clip has received almost 27,000 views and nearly 150 thoughtful comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to Angel, the self-assured cat. One person said, “I can watch and listen to her all-day”. While another individual wrote, “You made my day, Angel”.

“Angel gave us a good answer for this question,” read a comment on the thread. Indeed, Angel is an exemplar for when it comes to dealing with intrusive questions.

What are your thoughts on this confident kitty? Would you be taking a page from her book and start doing this every time someone asks you if you’re still single?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Imperial College London’s vaccine human trial begins
Jun 23, 2020 19:12 IST
Govt seeks details of composition of Pantanjali’s ‘Covid cure’ medicine
Jun 23, 2020 19:15 IST
Elgar Parishad case transfer: Bombay HC seeks response of NIA, Centre
Jun 23, 2020 19:10 IST
Ex-MLA Singla, former Bathinda mayor booked for violating social distancing
Jun 23, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.