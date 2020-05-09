Angsty feline doesn’t wish to be part of this doggo family portrait. Watch

What an adorable photo! Watch the video below to see it came about. (Twitter/@Thund3rB0lt)

Just yesterday we proclaimed our love for interspecies families and it seems like just today, the Internet has blessed us with even more wholesomely hilarious content.

This almost 30-second-long clip was posted on Twitter on May 8. Shared by an account that usually delivers positively on its name called ‘made you smile’, the video was shared along with text which read, “Alright, Mr DeMille, we’re ready for a close-up now”.

The recording shows three doggos, dapperly dressed up, as they pose for a family portrait. Right next to them, viewers can see a cat also donning a professional-looking collar. However, whilst the canines are facing the camera and smiling, the kitty has its back turned towards the lens.

One of the pooches notices this and walks over towards the kitty to change its positioning. It captures the cat’s collar in its mouth and drags it over towards the front of the camera. Soon the feline is standing right at the front with the rest of the four-legged furry beast family.

The cat, nevertheless, seems less than pleased about its new positioning and tries to shimmy away from the frame. The doggo stops it by putting a paw on the kitty’s back and in that quick second, a beautiful family portrait is created. Now if this kitty’s actions do not remind you of an angsty teen, we don’t know what will!

Since its original posting, the video has been watched more than 2.3 million times.

Here is how netizens reacted to the clip. One Twitter user said, “Oh my god, that’s too cute”. “This is awesome,” posted another.

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging application:

What are your thoughts on the adventurous tale behind this family portrait?

