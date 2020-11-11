Animals react to fake tiger in prank video going viral. Watch

Videos of pet parents pranking their pets are all over social media. From saying words their dogs love in the form of a story to pretending to put them on a diet, such videos capture the reactions of animals and leave people going “aww” or laughing out loud. Amid this, another prank video involving animals is going viral. It shows a YouTuber pranking animals with a stuffed tiger toy to see their reaction.

The video has been shared on the Angel Naga YouTube channel. In the video, the YouTuber is seen placing a fake tiger near monkeys and dogs to see how they react to it. In most cases, the animals jump up startled by the toy. Dogs are also seen barking at the tiger.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on November 6, the video has collected over 4.4 million views and counting. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions.

“Nah clearly fake, those monkeys and dogs were paid actors,” joked an individual. “Some of these animals have never seen a tiger let alone a big cat. So their reaction must stem from instinct when their ancestors dealt with such threats constantly,” shared another. “I was in great pain after extraction of my tooth watching this made me laugh and forget my pain,” posted a third.

The channel shared another similar prank video, this one also featuring cats. The video, since being posted on November 9, has collected over 2.4 million views.

What do you think about the video and the reactions of the animals?