Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Animator creates creepy yet fascinating video of himself sitting inside his eyeball. Here’s how he made it

Animator creates creepy yet fascinating video of himself sitting inside his eyeball. Here’s how he made it

“Your brain is in the next level,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a scene from the animation video. (Instagram/@kevinbparry)

It won’t be wrong to say that animators are magicians of the virtual world. By mixing technology and creativity, they design such things which leave us mesmerised, surprised, and impressed, often all at the same time.

Just like this creation by Kevin Parry, whose Instagram bio says he is a stop-motion animator. Parry shared a video which shows himself sitting inside his own eyeball, and it’s absolutely intriguing to watch. However, it’s not just that video which has now enthralled people. He also shared another clip that documents how he created the animation.

Before knowing how, take a look at the clip which is creepy yet fascinating to watch. Captioned, “I don’t know what this is or why I made it,” this is what he shared:



From calling it “good” to “scary”, people had diverse types of comments to share on the video. Some wrote that this is the “best video” they’ve ever seen.



On September 1, Parry shared the “making of” clip, and it won’t be wrong to say that it’s equally fascinating to watch, if not more.

“How I made this weird eyeball trick,” he wrote and shared. In the video, he narrates each step of how he “made the creepy little video.”

On this video too, people dropped tons of appreciative comments. “Your brain is in the next level,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Love this explanation!! I’ve always wondered how you worked your magic,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 13:59 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 13:36 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9
Sep 05, 2020 14:44 IST
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
Sep 05, 2020 13:54 IST

latest news

COEP jumbo facility in a storm of complaints
Sep 05, 2020 14:41 IST
Minor fire in operation theatre of Pune Cantonment Board hospital
Sep 05, 2020 14:40 IST
The film industry supports open letter by Producers Guild of India
Sep 05, 2020 14:39 IST
JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis Sept 5: Maths, Physics papers tougher than Chemistry, say students
Sep 05, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.