Anya, the helpful pooch, is setting an example for other doggos by doing this for her hooman. Watch

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:39 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anya the helpful doggo holding a charging chord and a basket to hand to her hooman. (Instagram/@anyathegsd)

Pets can make life so much better for this human with their goofiness and unconditional love. However, this good girl named Anya is going above and beyond her doggy duties by offering extra help to her human in the sweetest way possible.

A video shared on the German shepherd’s Instagram account shows how she’s always alert and picks up whatever falls down on the floor to return to her human.

Anya can be seen picking up things whether they’re as tiny as an earbud or as big as a basket. What’s adorable is that she wasn’t trained to do this. She began doing this as a pup, explain the captions on the video.



The adorable video, shared some 19 hours ago, has collected over 9,000 views and more than 2,200 likes. Anya’s helpfulness has won over so many.



“She’s a genius in the dog world. And so kind,” posted an individual. Anya you are so smart and sweet,” shared another and we totally agree. 

“Such a sweetheart. Giving all us other doggos A LOT to live up to though,” wrote a fellow doggo. “Wow, the bestest helper ever,” commented another.

What do you think about Anya?

