‘Apart for 215 days, finally reunited’: Video of elderly couple leaves netizens teary-eyed

Some videos are so beautiful and heartening that they are enough to leave one emotional. This reunion video of a couple, who had been married for 60 long years and was separated for more than 200 days, perfectly captures the essence of that category. The story of Joseph and Eve may just make you reach for the tissues yet fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Shared on the official Facebook page of a retirement facility named Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, USA the video captures the moment the couple saw each other after 215 days.

“Married 60 years...apart for 215 days...but finally #reunited! We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic. Get your tissues out! Joseph was in rehab when we had the privilege of adding his wife, Eve to our Rosecastle at Delaney Creek family. Due to the pandemic, they weren’t yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits - they persevered. After graduating from rehabilitation, Joseph was finally able to be reunited with Eve (one of our newest residents) and the rest of our #Rosecastle family,” explains the caption.

Take a look at their beautiful reunion:

Posted on October 15, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh views along with several comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at Joseph and Eve’s reunion video. They showered their love in the comments section of the post. Other than plenty of heart emojis, many wished the couple all the happiness.

“Awww I loveee this! I couldn’t imagine being apart from that special love for 7 whole MONTHS!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is a beautiful reunion and certainly brought tears to my eyes. God bless them!” wished another. “Sitting here in tears watching this over and over! So precious! Lord bless them with several more years together,” commented a third.

“The expression on his face totally made me cry,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this heartening clip?

