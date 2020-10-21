Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Apart for 215 days, finally reunited’: Video of elderly couple leaves netizens teary-eyed

‘Apart for 215 days, finally reunited’: Video of elderly couple leaves netizens teary-eyed

Shared on the official Facebook page of a retirement facility named Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, USA the video captures the moment the couple saw each other after 215 days.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:26 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the couple in question. (Facebook/@Rosecastle at Delaney Creek)

Some videos are so beautiful and heartening that they are enough to leave one emotional. This reunion video of a couple, who had been married for 60 long years and was separated for more than 200 days, perfectly captures the essence of that category. The story of Joseph and Eve may just make you reach for the tissues yet fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Shared on the official Facebook page of a retirement facility named Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, USA the video captures the moment the couple saw each other after 215 days.

“Married 60 years...apart for 215 days...but finally #reunited! We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic. Get your tissues out! Joseph was in rehab when we had the privilege of adding his wife, Eve to our Rosecastle at Delaney Creek family. Due to the pandemic, they weren’t yet able to see each other. With just phone calls and a few window visits - they persevered. After graduating from rehabilitation, Joseph was finally able to be reunited with Eve (one of our newest residents) and the rest of our #Rosecastle family,” explains the caption.

Take a look at their beautiful reunion:



Posted on October 15, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh views along with several comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at Joseph and Eve’s reunion video. They showered their love in the comments section of the post. Other than plenty of heart emojis, many wished the couple all the happiness.

“Awww I loveee this! I couldn’t imagine being apart from that special love for 7 whole MONTHS!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is a beautiful reunion and certainly brought tears to my eyes. God bless them!” wished another. “Sitting here in tears watching this over and over! So precious! Lord bless them with several more years together,” commented a third.

“The expression on his face totally made me cry,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this heartening clip?

Also Read | ‘Love isn’t in grand gestures, it’s in the little things’: This couple’s story will put a big smile on your face

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.