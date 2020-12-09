Sections
Apple’s AirPods Max launch leads to flurry of hilarious memes

Even if you are an Apple fan, the tweets may tickle your funny-bone.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:42 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The AirPods Max is supposed to be available in India from December 15. (Twitter)

After many speculations, Apple has finally dropped their new product AirPods Max at $549 which roughly comes to ₹59,900 in India. After the launch, tweeple didn’t waste much time to come up with their reactions in the form of memes. From expressing their shock about the price to pointing out other issues, the memes are highly relatable. Apple fan or not, the tweets may tickle your funny-bone.

Here are some of the best memes we came across:

Many will probably relate to this reaction



Since the product has been launched in several colours, this assumption is quite apt



And the price jokes continue…

For all the fellow broke netizens, this individual has a hilarious solution

Maybe one will

Well, Apple was never shy from setting high prices for their products

We second this GIF

The AirPods Max is set to go on sale in India from December 15, 2020 according to reports. The product is available in a wide range of colours too. It also comes with a smart case.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s new launch? Will you grab one soon too?

