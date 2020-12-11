Sections
AR Rahman shares unique fan art on Instagram. 'Awesome,' say people

The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman’s face on a piece of paper .

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, New Delhi

The fan art shared by AR Rahman prompted people to share various comments. (Instagram/@arrahman)

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, musician AR Rahman on Thursday posted a picture of the art on Instagram.

The art features an outlined sketch of Rahman’s face on a piece of paper that is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography.

The post shared by the star gained more than one lakh likes including one from Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

To acknowledge the art, Rahman tagged the fan’s official Instagram account with the post.

Take a look at the post Rahman shared:

People had a lot to say about the post. “Awesome art,” wrote an Instagram user. This notion was expressed by a few others too. “It’s perfect,” expressed another. There were several who shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

