Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Archer shoots arrow right through doughnut’s hole. His precision wows netizens

Archer shoots arrow right through doughnut’s hole. His precision wows netizens

“Actual superhero,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:45 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Glazed Donut trickshot,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. (Instagram/@arrow_sniper87)

If you’re a fan of the superhero genre or enjoy reading about and watching dystopian content, then you may be familiar with characters such as Arrow and Katniss Everdeen. Though these fictional beings live in vastly different fantasy universes, they have one thing in common, i.e. their weapon of choice. Now, get ready to see a real-life individual who could give these imaginary archers a run for their money. This sportsman’s precision may leave you flabbergasted.

Posted on Instagram on November 29, this video was shared by a man named Josh O’Dell. “Glazed Donut trickshot,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a doughnut hanging from a string, mid-air. “The doughnut has been the most requested trickshot. So here you go,” reads the text on the screen. O’Dell, standing at a distance, prepares to take the shot.

Watch what happens next:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The recording has amassed over 8,500 likes and many appreciative comments from Instagram users.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “Oliver Queen has been real quiet after seeing this,” referring to the alter ego of DC superhero Green Arrow.

Another individual wrote, “Avengers need to sign him or something”. “Keep doing what you are doing. You have an amazing talent!” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else stated, “Actual superhero”.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did watching it impress you too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
LIVE: ‘Free farmers at Burari’, farm union leaders say on talks with govt
Nov 30, 2020 18:53 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST
‘Up to them’: MEA on Pakistan cooperating with India’s initiatives at SCO 
Nov 30, 2020 19:51 IST

latest news

Neha Kakkar tells Salman Khan her love story with Rohanpreet Singh
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
TN, Assam allow opening of educational institutions; Rajasthan closes all till Dec 31
Nov 30, 2020 19:47 IST
Amazon offers ‘special recognition bonus’ to employees
Nov 30, 2020 19:43 IST
Superspreader protest? As experts worry about Covid-19, farmers say new laws bigger threat to their survival
Nov 30, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.