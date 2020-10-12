Architect converts auto rickshaw into mobile home complete with bed, kitchen and toilet

Thanks to social media, you may have seen several pictures or videos of auto rickshaws with various modifications. However, this one takes customisation to a whole new level. An architect has impressed netizens by creating a tiny home on top of an auto rickshaw. The special vehicle has a bed, kitchen and bathroom along with other amenities. Pictures of the creation have gone viral.

The custom vehicle has been designed by architect Arun Prabhu NG. He shared pictures of the portable auto rickshaw back in December 2019.

“Super stoked to finally reveal a project that has been in the works! SOLO 01,” said a post detailing the special vehicle. “This ingenious small space design transforms a customized THREE WHEELER into a comfy mobile home,” it said further.

The pictures shared, show that the vehicle is equipped with a kitchen, wash basin, bathroom set-up with a bathtub, and a bed. The structure has solar panels and a water tank. The space also has several shelves and racks, and many windows for ventilation.

The vehicle once again caught people’s attention thanks to a Twitter thread about it.

Twitter user Stay@happy posted three tweets sharing details about the vehicle and also shared some pictures.

Several people have shared reactions about the special portable home. Many also tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra in their tweets.

What do you think about this special three-wheeler home?