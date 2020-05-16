Sections
Are owls cats with wings? This Twitter video may make you think so

The video shows an owl lying on the flood while a person plays with it using only a finger.

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the owl lying on the floor. (Twitter/@AnimalsWorId)

For years, people have compared owls with cats. In fact, there are many who lightly nudge the notion that owls are cats with wings. Case in point, the video of an owl shared by a Twitter user. It’s the bird’s behaviour in the clip which may make you wonder if it’s really a cat in disguise.

The video shows an owl lying on the floor while a person plays with it using only a finger. Though apparently simple, it’s the way the bird reacts to the movement of the finger which has now intrigued people. The clip ends with the adorable creature looking towards the camera with its wide and deep eyes.

“Owls are just cats with wings,” with the caption the video was shared on Twitter profile called Nature & Animals. Take a look at the video to see if you can draw the similarities between a cat and an owl too:



Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 24,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing.



“Yes, it is a cat in disguise,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! It’s so cute,” expressed another. “How cute,” commented a third.

What do you think of the owl video?

