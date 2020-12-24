Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Are you ready to ‘unwrap’ NASA’s latest present? It has a melodious twist

Are you ready to ‘unwrap’ NASA’s latest present? It has a melodious twist

“The chant of the stars,” poetically wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by NASA. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

NASA’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you are among them, you will love “unwrapping” their latest present. What’s even more amusing is that the space agency’s share comes with a melodious twist. It’s a video showcasing sonification of Caldwell 73. The clip was shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble telescope.

“#HappyHolidays from Hubble! Unwrap this festive sonification of Caldwell 73, a globular cluster that resides 40,000 light-years away from us. These stars are gravitationally bound to each other, with most stars concentrated at the cluster’s center,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip and you may find yourself intrigued by the ‘sound of the space.’

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments. People couldn’t stop saying how much they love the clip.

“I love love this harmony,” wrote an Instagram user. “The chant of the stars,” poetically said another. “It sounds so happy,” shared a third. “Christmas vibes,” commented a fourth. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express themselves.

What do you think of this wonderful present?

Also Read | Space music: NASA shares sonification video of the Crab Nebula. It’s amazing

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
by Rhythma Kaul
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma

latest news

Top 10 coldest places in India right now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
AstraZeneca submitted date for vaccine approval, UK’s Hancock says
by Reuters| Posted by Shivani Kumar
WADA says Swiss court overturns swimmer Sun’s doping ban
by Press Trust of India
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
by Rhythma Kaul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.