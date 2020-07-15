Army of yellow-coloured frogs spotted in Madhya Pradesh. Watch

Sections
“I am seeing yellow frogs for the first time. They’re so beautiful,” commented a Twitter user on the video.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the frogs in a puddle. (Twitter/@DDNewslive)

A video involving an army of rare yellow-coloured bullfrogs has left people surprised and mesmerised. It won’t be wrong to say that it’s an incredible sight.

Shared on Twitter by DD News, the video is 31 seconds long. It shows the frogs jumping in a puddle in a field. What makes the clip even more interesting is the collective croaking of the creatures. We suggest you to turn up the volume while watching the video.

“Herd of rare species of yellow frogs known as Indian #bullfrog seen at Amgaon Village much to the curiosity of people in Narsinghpur District [located in Madhya Pradesh]” the agency tweeted while sharing the video.



Since being shared, it has gathered over 85,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 4,900 likes and about 1,400 retweets. From surprised to mesmerised, people shared all sorts of comments on the posts.



“That is amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am seeing yellow frogs for the first time. It’s so beautiful,” commented another. “They look like tiny ducks,” joked a third. “During my childhood, I saw many,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

