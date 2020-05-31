Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps up his work-out sessions with pet donkey Lulu. Watch

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 11:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Los Angeles

In the clip, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu. (Instagram/@schwarzenegger )

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be a Hollywood action icon even at 72, and in a new workout video he seems to be in the mood for some banter along with fitness.

In the clip, Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu.

Lulu watches attentively as he exercises, before the actor turns to the camera and says: “How cute is this?”

The clip ends with a shot of Lulu staring at herself in the mirror, reports mirror.co.uk. The Hollywood star captioned it: “Lulu pumps up.”



Schwarzenegger shared another video of his lazy pet having a nap on the lawn. “Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week,” he wrote.

Arnold recently gushed about his daughter Katherine’s pregnancy with her husband Chris Pratt.

During an interview earlier this month, Arnold said: “Can you believe that? That is really exciting news that Katherine now is pregnant and having a baby.

“I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and having some fun.”

