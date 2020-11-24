Sections
‘Arre yaar!’: Kid’s adorable tantrums during haircut is winning tweeple. Watch

As the video goes on, little Anushrut protests in an innocent and adorable way regarding the haircut and makes the clip a hilarious and entertaining watch.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip has garnered over 9 lakh views and the numbers are steadily increasing. (Twitter@Anup20992699)

A trip to the barber was not quite the pleasant visit for many in childhood. After some brief struggle, cajoling and promises of ice cream and chocolates, one’s parents had to take them for the dreaded action. If you’re someone who had a flashback after reading these lines, then this video shared on Twitter will definitely leave you with a smile on your face. And chances are you’ll highly relate to the kid named Anushrut too.

The video shared by the Anushrut’s father Anup shows him sitting while wearing a cape for a haircut. As the video goes on, little Anushrut protests in an innocent and adorable way regarding the haircut and makes the clip a hilarious and entertaining watch.

“My baby Anushrut, Every Parents is struggle,” reads the caption alongside the clip,

Take a look at the kid’s expressions in the video:

Posted on November 22, the clip has garnered over 9 lakh views and the numbers are steadily increasing. People didn’t hold back while gushing at the kid’s cuteness. Many also shared their personal experiences of taking a child for a haircut. Some also shared their own stories of making a fuss while having a haircut. 

What are your thoughts on this video?

