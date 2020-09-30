Artist creates model house with mini wooden logs, video is amazing to watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, then there’s a possibility that you have come across those videos which capture incredible artistic skills of people. Case in point, this video of a person creating a model house using mini wooden logs. Not just the making video, the end result is so incredible that it may make you think if only you could stay in that beautiful house.

“I made house with mini wood logs,” the clip is shared with this caption on Reddit. It was also shared on the artist’s YouTube channel.

The video shows how the artist uses small wooden logs to create a beautiful model house.

The clip is a little over three minutes long. And, every second of the clip is worth watching. Don’t take our word for it, take a look yourself:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1,100 upvotes. It also received appreciative comments from many.

One Redditor asked how much time it took to create the house. To which, the original poster replied that it took 12 days to get the job done.

“I would like to live in it,” expressed another. “This is so awesome. The attention to details is really impressive,” said a third.

As for this Individual, they wrote, “Really cool handiwork and beautifully built.”

What do you think of the creation?

