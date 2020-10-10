Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

Reddit gave a shout out to the artist Keegan Hall who created the photograph-like sketch of Michael Jorda. It took him nearly 250 hours to complete the artwork.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the artist creating Michael Jordan’s sketch. (Instagram/@Keegan Hall )

A video of an artist named Keegan Hall drawing a picture of the basketball legend Michael Jordan using nothing but pencils has now left people in awe. The final result of Hall’s creation at first glance (or second, or third) looks like a black and white photograph. People cannot stop expressing their wonder and praising the creator for creating such a surreal sketch.

Hall shared the video of his creation on Instagram. He also shared an image of the final result on Reddit. Hall also got a shout out from Reddit itself on their official Instagram profile.

“Nope, this is not a black and white photo of Michael Jordan. It’s a pencil drawing that took u/keeganhall (@keegan.hall) over 250 hours to complete. I don’t understand what it’s like to have this level of talent and dedication, but can definitely respect it,” they wrote.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Hall mentioned that his creation is called “Taking Flight.” He further added that it’s the longest video he has ever made.



Take a look at the clip to see why the video and the final result have won people over:

People shared an overwhelmingly positive response on all the posts. While some couldn’t stop praising Hall, others wondered about his amazing skills.

“You, sir, are insanely talented,” wrote an Instagram user. And, we do agree. “This. Is. Unreal. God-given talent!!” expressed another. “Out of this world stuff brother! Awesome!” praised a third. “Am I trippin or did you not even use your eraser once?” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video and Hall’s creation?

Also Read | Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
Oct 10, 2020 12:14 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Oct 10, 2020 11:31 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 12:20 IST

latest news

Artist’s sketch of Michael Jordan looks like a photograph. Watch
Oct 10, 2020 12:22 IST
Ranvir Shorey addresses people’s anger about Sushant’s death
Oct 10, 2020 12:19 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 12:20 IST
Of 822 tainted cops in Punjab, 17% being probed for corruption
Oct 10, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.