Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

A video of an artist named Keegan Hall drawing a picture of the basketball legend Michael Jordan using nothing but pencils has now left people in awe. The final result of Hall’s creation at first glance (or second, or third) looks like a black and white photograph. People cannot stop expressing their wonder and praising the creator for creating such a surreal sketch.

Hall shared the video of his creation on Instagram. He also shared an image of the final result on Reddit. Hall also got a shout out from Reddit itself on their official Instagram profile.

“Nope, this is not a black and white photo of Michael Jordan. It’s a pencil drawing that took u/keeganhall (@keegan.hall) over 250 hours to complete. I don’t understand what it’s like to have this level of talent and dedication, but can definitely respect it,” they wrote.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Hall mentioned that his creation is called “Taking Flight.” He further added that it’s the longest video he has ever made.

Take a look at the clip to see why the video and the final result have won people over:

People shared an overwhelmingly positive response on all the posts. While some couldn’t stop praising Hall, others wondered about his amazing skills.

“You, sir, are insanely talented,” wrote an Instagram user. And, we do agree. “This. Is. Unreal. God-given talent!!” expressed another. “Out of this world stuff brother! Awesome!” praised a third. “Am I trippin or did you not even use your eraser once?” expressed a fourth.

