Artist creates picture to add Steve Irwin in Bindi Irwin’s wedding photo. She shares emotional post

A post by Bindi Irwin, daughter of legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin, has now evoked all sorts of emotions among people. Bindi took to Instagram to share a picture of her wedding portrait which is digitally created to add an image of her father. She posted the image along with an emotional caption and now it has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

She started her post with a quote by the famous Scottish poet Thomas Campbell. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die,” she wrote. Then thanked the artist Debb Oliver, who goes by the name “the_monkey_brush” on Instagram, for creating such a spectacular piece.

Since being shared her post has received over 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 35,000 comments. People expressed that the post left them emotional and didn’t hold back while sharing the same through their replies.

The artist replied to the post and wrote a long and heartening comment. “I have no words (or tears) left. I’m so so humbled! To think that you liked it. And that my painting is right where it belongs. I grew up loving and admiring your family. After I met you, the feeling grew even more (I didn’t know it was possible). Now, my kids are following in the same path. You are a huge influence in this household. I really can’t express my gratitude and love. I couldn’t give you a hug, but when this is all over, my dream is to one day give you one,” the artist wrote. They concluded their post with several heart emojis and a line which reads “Love you so much.”

Bindi Irwin shared this throwback image with her dad Steve Irwin on Instagram. ( Instagram/@bindisueirwin )

“That is lovely. I am sure he is always watching over his family,” wrote an Instagram user. “Gorgeous piece of art work, miss Steve so much he would be so proud of all of you,” commented another. “Oh that’s so special and I’m so glad that @the_monkey_brush was able to get it to you. It’s such a special creation and something you can treasure forever,” said a third. “That is so absolutely beautiful,” expressed a fourth.

