Artist paints on pages of a book, leaves many mesmerised and some upset. Watch

One of the paintings shared by artist Shanan on Instagram. (Instagram/@whatacurls)

Most people who love reading are also extremely particular about their books. The cover should stay intact, no pen or pencil marks in it, none of the pages should get folded, the specifications are many. If you relate to this, we’re not sure how you will react to this artist’s videos. However, if you don’t have any such qualms, there’s a huge chance you’ll love these videos.

Bangalore based artist Shanan has been sharing videos on her Instagram account called ‘whatacurls’ which show her using the pages of a book as her canvas. In the video, she can be seen making some beautiful paintings. The comments sections of the posts are filled with words like “wow”, “beautiful”, “lovely” and many more.

Here’s one of her recent shares on Instagram:

Here’s another mesmerising video:

This “misty mountains on book” video with the perfect soundtrack will make you smile:

And if you’re still looking for more, here’s another:

All the videos have collected several appreciative comments from people on Instagram.

“Wow! This is absolutely beautiful,” shared an individual. “Oh how interesting, I love that idea - in a book, that’s added an extra something,” wrote another. “This is so soothing and calming to watch,” posted a third. “What a lovely painting. Also, it’s interesting how you’ve used Twilight to make this painting,” commented a fourth.

Of course there were a few who couldn’t believe she painted on the pages of a book. “It’s a book.How can you do that,” reacted an Instagram user. “Omg don’t do that to a book please… you paint beautifully, please use a canvas,” wrote another.

There were also those who asked questions about these choices.

“How do you read the book after painting?” someone asked. To this, the artisit replied, “hehe no, I have finished reading this long back”.

So what do you think about these videos?