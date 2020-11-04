Artist performs Don’t Go Breaking My Heart as both Elton John and Kiki Dee. Check out their crazy cool look

Sections
Entertainer Darrell Thorne proves that you can be a power couple all by yourself.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image shows entertainer Darrell Thorne. (Reddit/@mohiemen)

The Internet is a goldmine of content that is oftentimes both hilarious and awe-inspiring. Case in point is this video which shows a multi-disciplinary artist named Darrell Thorne. In the recording, Thorne performs Don’t Go Breaking My Heart as both Elton John and Kiki Dee and proves that you can be a power couple all by yourself. The clip is so entertaining and wholesome that it will keep you hooked until the very end.

This recording was initially shared on Thorne’s Facebook page on September 28. The video is capturing netizens’ attention once again after being shared on Reddit on November 2. “Don’t go breaking my heart. Amazing mirror performance,” reads the caption shared alongside the just over four-minute-long clip.

The recording initially shows Thorne dressed as Elton John. He starts off lip-syncing the lyrical bit sung by the male singer. Then, Thorne turns around to reveal the other side of his face. Impersonating Kiki Dee, he lip-syncs her bit into the camera.

Check out this fantastic performance here:



Don’t go breaking my heart. Amazing mirror performance. from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘damn that’s interesting’, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has over 73,600 upvotes and more than 800 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “He’s brilliant”.

Another individual said, “I Love THIS”. “How he changes his blink rate for each character was interesting. That was well done,” read one comment under the post.

You can check out more of Thorne’s work on his website.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you impressed too?

