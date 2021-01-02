Sections
Artist’s surreal video involving animated balloons gets over 4 million views

Shared on the official profile of Instagram, the video shows a creation by New York-based motion designer Shane.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 13:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a scene from the video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@instagram)

“Incredible” and “amazing” are among the few words that you may be inclined to say after seeing this video involving balloons. In fact, since being shared some 14 hours ago, this video has received over 4.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video shows how an artist’s creativity can transform everyday moments into something surreal.

“‘I started making posts like these because I want people to find peace in these crazy times,’ says Shane (@shanef3d) a motion designer from New York City whose surreal, digital creations meld the worlds of digital animation with moments from his everyday life,” reads a part of the post’s caption.

Take a look at the clip and read the entire share.



The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. From expressing their wonder to applauding the artist, the responses were varied.

“That’s so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magic in the air,” said another. “I love to be a part of your world magical world,” expressed a third. A few also shared fire emojis to show their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

