Artist shares ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ video. It may leave you amazed

The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Instagram. (Instagram/@aayuzz.art)

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen the ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ posts doing rounds on social media. These usually contrast something in the past with how it is in the present. Now, a self-taught pencil portrait artist has boarded the trend train and uploaded a video documenting his progress. The clip may leave you feeling amazed.

Instagram user Ayush Mishra shared this recording. “These were probably my first graphite portraits. 2013 vs 2020,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

From Mahatma Gandhi to Mr Bean, Mishra has sketched figures from varying fields and time periods. His growth curve as an artist may astound you:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The recording has garnered over seven lakh likes and many appreciative comments from Instagram users.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “Great”.

Another individual wrote, “That’s amazing”. “Stunning,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post? Additionally, which portrait was your personal favourite?