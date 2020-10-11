Sections
Artist shares pics of incredible pencil tip sculpture of Sonu Sood, actor retweets

“Sonu sood sculpture on pencil lead. Sir you are doing great work. Love you sir,” Twitter user Mithul Prajapat wrote while sharing the images of his artwork.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the artist’s creation - Sonu Sood’s face on a pencil tip. (Twitter/@MithulArtist)

Sonu Sood has won netizens over for going above and beyond to help people who asked for it, especially during the lockdown. He still continues to assist many people who reach out to him. Expectedly, the humanitarian efforts of the actor have also earned him a huge fan following on Twitter. At times, some of his fans share artworks as a tribute. Case in point, a tweet by an artist who sculpted Sood’s face on the tip of a pencil. The actor even reposted the share.

“Sonu Sood sculpture on pencil lead. Sir you are doing great work. Love you sir,” Twitter user and artist Mithul Prajapat wrote while sharing the images of his creation.

Take a look at the images to see the outstanding work of art.



Sonu Sood rwteeted the post without any caption:



The image shows the post retweeted by Sonu Sood. ( Twitter/@MithulArtist )

The creation left people in awe and that is clear from the comments they shared on the post. A few commented about how hard it must have been to create a minute work of art on such a small canvas.

“Cool. Miniature art is very difficult. It needs balance and sharp eyes to give perfect features and curves. Great. Indeed a precious gift to Sonu Sood,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow!! Amazing!!” expressed another.

An individual shared heart and fire emojis along with a few words of praise. They wrote, “This is awesome.”

What do you think of the creation?

