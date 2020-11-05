Sections
Artist uses Rubik’s Cubes to create portrait of singer Maithili Thakur. Guess how many he used?

Maithili Thakur also shared the clip on Instagram.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much,” Maithili Thakur wrote on Instagram. (Instagram/@_hariology_)

“Hat’s off,” “Mind-blowing,” “Amazing,” – these are some of the many comments that this video involving Rubik’s Cubes is gathering. There is a high possibility that you’ll hop onto this train of praise too after you see the clip. It shows artist Hariprasad CM creating a portrait of singer Maithili Thakur using hundreds of Rubik’s Cubes – 600 to be exact.

“Maithili Thakur: 600 Rubik’s cubes! One of my most favourite musicians in India! Someone who doesn’t run behind name and fame... someone who creates pure music… someone who tries to showcase the culture of our country... someone who inspires tons of musicians!” he wrote while sharing the video.

Thakur too shared the clip on her personal Instagram profile. “This is Insane Hariprasad Ji. Thank you so much,” she wrote.

The clip shows Hariprasad CM setting the cubes in different ways to create the stunning portrait.



Since being shared, it has gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. They couldn’t stop praising the artist for the amazing artwork.

“You always blow my mind with your art,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wowwwwww I can’t believe my eyes! This is beautiful!!” commented another. “Insane! I have watched it 6-7 times,” said another.

There were many who showcased their reactions using fire and heart emojis.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Chennai Man solves most Rubik’s cubes underwater in one breath, bags Guinness World Records title

