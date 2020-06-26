Sections
Home / It's Viral / Assam cop springs into action to rescue 2 boys drowning in water, wins praise

Assam cop springs into action to rescue 2 boys drowning in water, wins praise

Dibrugarh Police and IPS Association tweeted about this rescue.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:56 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys,” says the tweet posted by Dibrugarh Police. (Twitter/@dibrugarhpolice)

A policeman in Assam is winning tremendous praise on Twitter for his actions. A tweet shared by Dibrugarh Police details how the cop jumped into the water to rescue two boys who were drowning inside. People on Twitter are showering praise for the policeman and his brave act.

“We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys. Such daredevilry during times of natural disaster doubles our ‘josh’ to keep working for the public security,” says the tweet posted by Dibrugarh Police. They also shared two pictures with the tweet.

In another tweet, the handle mentions that ASI Purnananda Saikia has been felicitated for his actions.



IPS Association also shared the tweet and praised the police official.



People on Twitter have shared a ton of comments thanking the official and appreciating his actions that saved two lives.

“Wow, real hero… hats off,” wrote an individual. “My salute to you sir,” added another. “Exceptional story,” posted a third.

Parts of Assam have badly been affected by floods caused by heavy rain. Dibrugarh is among the areas affected. Rescue operations are underway.

Also Read | Mumbai cop donates blood to help 14-year-old undergo heart surgery, wins hearts

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM writes to PM Modi over cancellation of exams amid Covid outbreak
Jun 26, 2020 15:33 IST
Goa 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: GBSHSE HSSC Result to be declared at gbshse.net, check pass percent, toppers here
Jun 26, 2020 15:32 IST
If China hasn’t occupied territory, why were our 20 soldiers martyred, asks Sonia Gandhi
Jun 26, 2020 15:31 IST
SS Rajamouli shares a 2020 update on Baahubali featuring masks
Jun 26, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.