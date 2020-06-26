Assam cop springs into action to rescue 2 boys drowning in water, wins praise

“We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys,” says the tweet posted by Dibrugarh Police. (Twitter/@dibrugarhpolice)

A policeman in Assam is winning tremendous praise on Twitter for his actions. A tweet shared by Dibrugarh Police details how the cop jumped into the water to rescue two boys who were drowning inside. People on Twitter are showering praise for the policeman and his brave act.

“We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys. Such daredevilry during times of natural disaster doubles our ‘josh’ to keep working for the public security,” says the tweet posted by Dibrugarh Police. They also shared two pictures with the tweet.

In another tweet, the handle mentions that ASI Purnananda Saikia has been felicitated for his actions.

IPS Association also shared the tweet and praised the police official.

People on Twitter have shared a ton of comments thanking the official and appreciating his actions that saved two lives.

“Wow, real hero… hats off,” wrote an individual. “My salute to you sir,” added another. “Exceptional story,” posted a third.

Parts of Assam have badly been affected by floods caused by heavy rain. Dibrugarh is among the areas affected. Rescue operations are underway.

