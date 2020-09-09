Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Astronaut shares breath-taking photos of the Nile valley. Netizens amazed

Astronaut shares breath-taking photos of the Nile valley. Netizens amazed

The photos perfectly capture the well-lit Nile delta region signifying the human civilization around the river valley.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:08 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the illuminated Nile valley taken from the International Space Station. (Twitter@Astro_SEAL)

From time immemorial river valleys have served as the life-line of human civilizations. Among them, the river Nile holds a special importance for sustaining the enigmatic Egyptian civilization. A post shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy is nothing but a reminder of the fact that the river Nile is still the heart of Egypt.

The tweet posted from Cassidy’s official profile shows two photos of the Nile valley taken from the International Space Station (ISS) at night. The photos perfectly capture the well-lit Nile delta region signifying the human civilization around the river valley.

“Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:



Shared on September 9, the post has garnered more than 4,500 likes and over 600 retweets. While some were mesmerized at the beautiful snapshot of the Nile valley, others pointed out the role of Nile as a cradle of human civilization.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this beautiful post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Sep 09, 2020 16:35 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Sep 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Sarfaraz Ahmed had reservations playing last T20I: Misbah-ul-Haq
Sep 09, 2020 17:18 IST
Bihar schools gearing up for partial reopening from September 21
Sep 09, 2020 17:18 IST
Hansal Mehta, Apurva Asrani condemn demolition of Kangana’s property
Sep 09, 2020 17:15 IST
Hit by Covid-19, EPFO to pay 8.5% interest for FY 20 in two instalments
Sep 09, 2020 17:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.