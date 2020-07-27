Sections
Home / It's Viral / Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

Astronaut shares pic of Hurricane Hanna from space, leaves netizens amazed

The photo posted on astronaut Bob Behnken’s official Twitter account, shows a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station(ISS).

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:50 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space (Twittert@AstroBehnken)

After giving netizens a glimpse of a thunderstorm from space, astronaut Bob Behnken has again piqued the attention of netizens - this time with a picture of Hurricane Hanna. By Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Hanna made its second landfall in Texas. Being a category 1 storm, Hurricane Hanna was accompanied by strong winds and rain. The photo shared by Behnken captures the massive hurricane from space and chances are it will leave you awe-struck.

The photo posted on Behnken’s official Twitter account, shows a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station(ISS). As the ISS was passing over Gulf of Mexico on Friday, Behnken clicked the photo that showed ‘observable structure’ of the hurricane.

“Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the snap and prepare to be amazed:



Posted on July 26, the picture has garnered over 13,400 likes and varied comments from netizens. 

What do you think of this out-of-the-world shot?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra calls for state assembly session, denies he was delaying it
Jul 27, 2020 14:55 IST
Hospitalised coronavirus patients have low risk of stroke: Report
Jul 27, 2020 14:55 IST
Three persons get buried in debris due to landslide in Pithoragarh, rescue operations on
Jul 27, 2020 14:53 IST
‘BCCI withdrawing women’s team from England tour not negligence’
Jul 27, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.