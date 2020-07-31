Sections
Astronaut shares picture of Earth from space, calls it ‘beautiful blue marble’. It’s mesmerising

With a simple yet captivating caption,Colonel Doug Hurley shared the image of the Earth taken from the space on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Colonel Doug Hurley shared the image on Twitter. (Twitter/@Astro_Doug)

Every now and then we see images of Earth captured from outer space being shared on various social media sites. To say that those pictures are memerising is an understatement. Just like this picture shared by astronaut Colonel Doug Hurley on Twitter.

With a simple yet captivating caption, Hurley shared the image of the Earth taken from the space. “Our beautiful Blue Marble,” he tweeted while posting the picture.

The image shows the blue horizon of our planet and it indeed is a sight to behold.



Since being shared, the tweet has been liked by over 20,000 tweeple – and counting. It has also received more than 2,300 retweets. From expressing their amazement to calling the image beautiful, people shared various comments on the post.



“Beautiful indeed, how does this shot get taken,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s amazing how from this vantage, it looks so big, yet in the extraordinary vastness of space, it’s but a tiny, blue speck,” expressed another.

“How rare and beautiful she is! Let’s appreciate her and care for her so she can continue to harbor us with resource, habitation, beauty and the abundance of life as we travel through the universe! We are all stewards of Earth,” emotionally tweeted a third.

Here’s what others wrote:

What do you think of the image?

