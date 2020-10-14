Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Astronaut shares what he wants to take to the Moon, netizens love it

Astronaut shares what he wants to take to the Moon, netizens love it

Astronaut Chris Cassidy shared two images of the item on Twitter and wrote that he has taken it to all his missions to space.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:34 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

the image shows the lucky spaceman toy of astronaut Chris Cassidy. (Twitter@Astro_SEAL)

“What would you pack on a trip to the Moon?”, a few days back NASA had asked this question to tweeple and they shared all sorts of answers. Ranging from chocolate chip cookies to one’s favourite stuffed toy, people came up with different options. Now, astronaut Chris Cassidy has also come up with an answer and it has piqued the attention of netizens.

Cassidy shared two images of the item on Twitter and wrote that he has taken it to all his missions to space. It’s an adorable spaceman toy.

“If I was on the next mission to the Moon, I would have to bring this tiny spaceman with me! He’s flown with me on all of my missions and was in my uniform pocket for all the SEAL missions I have been a part of. Kind of like a good luck charm. #NASAMoonKit,” Cassidy described in the caption.

Check out Cassidy’s lucky charm:

Shared on October 13, the post has garnered over 6,800 likes along with more than 600 retweets. While some dropped the list of things they would take to a trip to the moon, others found the little spaceman to be a precious souvenir. Many also shared pictures of their own toy astronaut buddies in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on the astronaut’s lucky little toy?

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 12:28 IST
Schools, theatres, swimming pools to reopen: Relaxations from Oct 15
Oct 14, 2020 12:47 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
Oct 14, 2020 13:10 IST

latest news

‘My Stamp’: Meerut Post Office starts birthday-anniversary postage stamps
Oct 14, 2020 13:16 IST
Last 14 days felt like it was 14 years of vanvas: Gurmeet Choudhary
Oct 14, 2020 13:11 IST
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card released, here’ s direct link download
Oct 14, 2020 13:10 IST
‘Cake kahan hai bhai’: Yuvraj’s tweet on Gambhir’s birthday wins hearts
Oct 14, 2020 13:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.