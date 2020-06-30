Sections
Astronaut tweets pictures of 'boundary between night and day'. They're mesmerising

Bob Behnken wrote that the images capture his favourite view of Earth.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 20:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the images shared by astronaut Bob Behnken. (Twitter/Bob Behnken)

Two stunning images shared by astronaut Bob Behnken are now creating quite a stir on Twitter. And why won’t they? After all, these images show something absolutely extraordinary - the ‘boundary between night and day’.

“My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day,” Behnken wrote and tweeted the amazing images.

We won’t attempt to describe the beauty captured in the images. Take a look yourself at these literally out of this world images and prepare to get amazed:



Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered over 57,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 8,100 retweets. People, expectedly, shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some used varied adjectives to react to the pictures, others took a more hilarious route to express themselves. A few also wrote that they wish they were up in the space.



“I don’t mind being in space until 2020 is over,” joked a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for these photos! They inspire us to dream while we hope to join you in space sometime in the future!” wrote another. “That’s insane, wish I could travel to the ISS [International Space Station],” expressed a third.

Robert L. Behnken, nicknamed Bob, is currently serving as the Joint Operations Commander for the SpaceX mission launched on May 30, 2020, reports NASA’s website.

What do you think of the images?

