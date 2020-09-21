Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Athlete slows down so competitor can win. Reason behind gesture is winning praise

Athlete slows down so competitor can win. Reason behind gesture is winning praise

A video of the moment has since gone all kinds of viral.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:24 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

James Teagle and Diego Mentrida photographed at the finish line. (Instagram/@james_teagle)

An athlete’s display of sportsmanship has gone viral all over the Internet. A video shows him slowing down just before the finish line so his competitor could win the race. His reason for doing this has struck a chord with thousands winning him tremendous praise.

The incident took place during the Santander Triathlon in Spain when Spanish triathlete Diego Mentrida surrendered the third place spot so British athlete James Teagle could overtake him. Mentrida was behind Teagle when the latter took a wrong turn close to the finish line, allowing Mentrida to take the lead.

Mentrida was inches from the finish line when he realised what had happened and slowed down so Teagle could win instead. The two were even seen shaking hands.

A video of the moment has since gone all kinds of viral.



Teagle also praised Mentrida in a post he shared on Instagram. After detailing what had transpired before the finish line, he appreciated Mentrida for “showing incredible sportsmanship and integrity!”

“Moral of the story is that sportsmanship is a highly regarded trait,” he added.

Mentrida also shared a post in which he wrote that this is something that he had learnt since he was a child. “In my opinion it should be considered as a normal situation,” he wrote in his post. “I never thought something like this would go so far and be echoed in so many media. But it is a pride to receive so much affection,” he added.

The organisers of the event eventually decided to give Mentrida an honorary third place, reports Reuters. He was also awarded 300 euros in prize money, the same amount won by Teagle for coming third.

“Wow what a gesture! He is a true winner in life,” shared a Twitter user. “It’s not win or lose, it’s how you play the game. RESPECT!” added another.

(With inputs from Reuters)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
Sep 21, 2020 16:25 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
Sep 21, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

Dibyendu: OTT is a content driven industry and not a star driven industry
Sep 21, 2020 17:19 IST
Viral photo of cop holding a woman protester inappropriately draws criticism
Sep 21, 2020 17:17 IST
In Tripura, Congress observes 12-hour strike, over 800 party workers detained
Sep 21, 2020 17:12 IST
Lockdown announced in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh
Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.