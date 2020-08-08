Author asks people to share best advice in 4 words. They deliver and how

Sections
Author Giles Paley-Phillips took to Twitter and shared, “Your best advice in 4 words or fewer.”

From bizarre to hilarious, there are various types of posts which one may come across on social media. Amid this, once in a while, there are also those posts which make you think about life and more. Case in point is this Twitter thread filled with simple yet meaningful pieces of advice. Chances are you will end up relating to some or all of them.

It all started with a post by acclaimed author Giles Paley-Phillips. Taking to Twitter, the author asked people to share their best advice in four or fewer words. He tweeted:

Since being shared, the tweet received more than 1,800 likes and close to 1,400 retweets. The post soon captured people’s attention, and they started sharing all sorts of tweets.

“Learn from your mistakes,” wrote a Twitter user. In just three words, a user of the micro-blogging site shared a bit of advice which may benefit us all. They tweeted, “Look after yourself.”



“This too shall pass,” a third shared these words of positivity. “Always trust your instincts,” tweeted a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

A few dog lovers also expressed their feelings of how people should adopt dogs as it may change their lives for the better. Just like this Twitter user who shared:

In reply, an individual shared this:

“Do not quit. Period,” wrote another.

What is some advice you would give in four words or fewer?

