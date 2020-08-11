Sections
Author DL Jennings’ mom found his book at her local library. Her proud expression is making netizens’ smile

“There is such joy in witnessing your children realizing their dreams,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:59 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows author D. L. Jennings’ mom holding his book Gift of the Shaper. (Reddit/@dljennings)

Epic fantasy writer and fourteen-year active duty veteran of the United States Air Force, DL Jennings recently posted this picture of his mother on Reddit. It is now brightening the day of many on the subreddit ‘made me smile’.

Posted on Reddit on August 10, the photograph has been shared with a caption reading, “My mom found my book in her local library, and I can’t get over how proud she looks”. With almost 19,000 upvotes and over 200 comments, it looks like Jennings isn’t the only one who cannot get over how proud his mum looks.

The image shows Jennings’ mother looking directly at the camera with a massive smile on her face. Her delight seems to radiate off her face as she holds a copy of Jennings’ debut novel, Gift of the Shaper, in her hands. As suggested by the caption, she found this copy of the book at her local library.

Check out this snapshot of mama Jennings’ smile which is now making netizens smile too:



This post has received a whole lot of love from Redditors since its original posting.

Here is what Reddit users had to say about the share. One person said, “This pic is so beautiful”. Another individual wrote, “Proud with good reason”.

An individual inquired, “What’s it about?”. To this, the author responded, “It’s an epic fantasy about a war on two sides, with one side trying to free an ancient god from his prison and the other trying to keep him there. It’s a ‘David and Goliath’ story, only, in this case, Goliath is a god”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

