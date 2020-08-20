Author forgets to roll up car window, stranger does this and leaves a note too. It’s heartwarming

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of the famous book Eat Pray Love, took to Instagram a day ago to share a story about an act of kindness by a stranger. Her post has now tugged at the heartstrings of many and prompted them to praise the unknown do-gooder.

In the post, she details how she parked her car in an outdoor lot and forgot to roll up a window. When she visited the lot again, after several days, Gilbert was surprised to find that a stranger had covered her window and also left a note.

“Look at the beautiful poem of love that is this note,” she added. The note mentioned that the act of kindness was carried out by the rider of a green truck which was previously parked beside her car.

“By the time I saw this note, the green truck was long gone. I will never know who did this for me. But I love you. Thank you for taking the time to do this kind act for a stranger,” she further added. She then detailed how the note left her with teary-eyes and ended the post with the words, “Thank you, Green Truck. Thank you.”

Her post is complete with an image of the note. Take a look at the entire post she shared:

Since beings shared, the post has gathered more than 87,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Expectedly, it received tons of comments from people expressing their wonder at this random act of kindness.

“The green truck next to you is clearly a story about the love which lives in all of us,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is everything humanity needs right now,” expressed another. “This reminds us that there are still good people in the world. Sometimes, it gets really scary, but then, you see this act of kindness. It brought tears to my eyes too,” commented a third.

What do you think of the story?

