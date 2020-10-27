Baba ka Dhaba: Delhi hospital performs free cataract surgery for elderly couple, netizens shower praise

If you are a regular on social media, you probably know all about Baba ka Dhaba and the elderly couple that runs it. After becoming viral on social media, Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have received yet another gift. Sharp Sight Eye Hospital in Delhi took the initiative to perform free cataract eye surgery for the couple. The gesture has impressed netizens thoroughly.

The incident first caught the attention of netizens through a tweet by Twitter user Vasundhara Tankha Sharma.

“My friend’s father (who is a doctor) saw #BabaKaDhaba go viral and realised both Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi have cataracts. He gave them both the gift of clear eyesight today,” explained the caption of the post tweeted on October 26. Meanwhile, a tweet of the successful operation was also posted by the hospital on their Twitter handle.

Take a look at the post:

Dr Samir Sud, who performed the surgery on the couple informed that the couple went through a thorough check up and that’s when it was found that they have cataracts. “We decided to perform cataract surgery along with implantation of latest type of Intra Ocular Lens as our way of giving them support,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

Dr Sud further added that the surgery has been performed in one eye for both of them and the second eye is scheduled to be operated next week.

Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, their smiles were enough to express their happiness. “I have no words to express my gratitude to the team of doctors who removed our cataract. We spent so many years with hazy, unclear vision. But now we can see everything crystal clear. It’s like getting a new eye,” said Kanta Prasad of Baba ka Dhaba.

The gesture has garnered much love from netizens.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming gesture?