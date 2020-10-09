Sections
Baba ka Dhaba is now listed on Zomato, Tinder also shared special tweet

“UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on Zomato ,” reads a portion of the tweet shared by the company.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Kanta Prasad ji and Badami Devi ji of Baba Ka Dhaba. (Instagram/@nrai_india)

Thanks to the collective effort of the Internet, an 80-year-old’s eatery is receiving a whole lot of attention as people throng to it after a video about it went viral. Named Baba ka Dhaba, the eatery in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar is owned by Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badaami Devi. Thanks to the collective efforts of social media, the eatery gained widespread recognition, so much so that now Zomato has added them in their list of restaurants for food delivery.

Taking to Twitter, the food aggregator and delivery service provider shared the happy news with people.

“UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on Zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries. Thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this,” they wrote.



This is, however, not the only thing that happened after people came to know about the elderly couple’s plight.



The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) also took to Instagram to share a video which shows one of their representatives communicating with Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badaami Devi.

In the caption they mentioned that the organisation “pledges to upgrade their infrastructure and equipment making them COVID-compliant so that they are able to continue with their legacy of serving others with a big smile.”

Paytm also joined in to show their appreciation. They shared, “Baba, keep going strong! India’s best wishes are with you.”

Dating app Tinder also shared a tweet from their official Twitter account to urge others to choose the eatery for their next date.

From film stars to politicians, people from all walks of life came together to show their support for the couple. While some visited them, others helped them by donating money.

