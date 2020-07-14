Sections
Baby elephant blows bubbles in water with trunk, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

With its tiny trunk, the little one blows numerous bubbles in the water just like human babies do with straws.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The baby elephant is seen standing in front of a pool of water. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

It won’t be wrong if we say that baby elephants hold one of the top positions in the animal kingdom when it comes to being goofy or derpy. Taking a cue from the numerous videos the Internet has to provide, one might also find some similarities between a human child and a baby jumbo. A clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda adds to that bunch where a curious baby elephant can be seen discovering some rather important things with its trunk. Chances are that this clip will remind you of your childhood days.

The clip, originally shared in 2009, resurfaced on the Internet after being shared on Twitter by Nanda. It shows a baby elephant of the Hamburg Zoo in Germany. The baby elephant is seen standing in front of a pool of water. With its tiny trunk, the little one blows numerous bubbles in the water just like human babies do with straws. The baby jumbo can be visibly seen enjoying itself and has piqued the attention of netizens.

“Blowing bubbles. We did it through straws as a child. Elephant baby does it through the natural straw- its trunk,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the cute video:



Posted on July 13, the video has garnered over 17,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the little one’s unending curiosity, others found it no different than a curious human baby.

“Children are children anyway,” comments a Twitter user. “They are such playful and intelligent creatures,” points out another. “So cute and curious,” writes a third. “Such a cute baby,” says a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

Also Read | Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Netizens can’t stop laughing at the clip

