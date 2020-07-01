Sections
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant bravely shoos away birds in a wobbly run, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Baby elephant bravely shoos away birds in a wobbly run, leaves netizens gushing. Watch

Just like a human kid, the adorable baby elephant will give you an aww-worthy moment.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:36 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The baby elephant chased the birds in a playful manner. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Elephants easily qualify as some of the most majestic creatures of the animal kingdom. But baby elephants easily fall under the goofy category. Videos of baby elephants splashing around while taking a bath or just playing around are among Internet’s favourites. Adding to the adorable collection is a video of a baby elephant that may just make your day.

Posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a cheerful little jumbo running around and bravely chasing some white birds. The happy little mammal, with its huge dorky ears and playful nature, is not quite different from human toddlers.

Just like a human kid, the adorable baby elephant will give you an aww-worthy moment.

“Baby elephants are new to the world. They are fearless & curious, much like human child. Their playfulness & goofiness is a connection point for us. That makes them so cute. This one chasing birds in green pasture is so adorable. It will steal your heart,” reads the caption.



Take a look at the cute video:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered 5,400 views. Netizens can’t stop gushing at the little one and described how its playful nature was much similar to that of a human child.

What do you think of this cutie?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RTI query: J&K Bank refuses to furnish merit list of 1,450 BA, PO posts
Jul 01, 2020 19:28 IST
Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups: Zidane
Jul 01, 2020 19:27 IST
Hong Kong police arrest more than 300 in first protest under new security law
Jul 01, 2020 19:27 IST
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Jul 01, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.