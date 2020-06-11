Sections
Baby elephant drinks milk from jumbo bottle, video is beyond adorable

The video starts with Maktao, the baby elephant, running behind a person who is probably a keeper at the rescue centre.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the baby elephant named Maktao. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

There are some videos which can instantly bring a smile on your face. Case in point is this video of Maktao, a baby elephant, engaged in a very special ‘mission’ while being all kinds of adorable. The tiny tot is a resident at Sheldrick Wildlife, a rescue, rehabilitation, and release centre for baby elephants.

Taking to Twitter, the centre shared the video of the baby jumbo. “Maktao is on a mission to get back quickly for one of two bottles of milk,” they tweeted. The agency then added, “Orphans at our Nursery sleep in stockades to offer warmth & protection during the night, and explore the protected forest by day with their Keepers.”

We are not saying that the 39-second-long video will make you smile ear to ear but it will.



Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has gathered over 8,400 views and tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the clip, a few had some questions in mind.

“What kind of milk do they get?” asked a Twitter user. To this, the centre replied and wrote, “Thanks for your question, we use a specialist milk formula developed by our Founder, Daphne Sheldrick which is fortified with additional, nutritious ingredients.”

“So darn cute,” expressed another. “Love how he thinks he is holding it,” commented a third. “How adorable these elephants are,” commented another. “There is nothing cuter than a baby elephant,” tweeted a Twitter user.

“Ah, my favorite sight of the day - running for the milk!” and we, for one, agree with this Twitter user.

What do you think of this video?

Also Read | 20-minute-old baby elephant ‘dances’ while taking first steps. Video is beyond adorable

