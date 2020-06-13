Sections
Home / It's Viral / Baby elephant enjoying a bath will splash a smile on your face. Watch

Baby elephant enjoying a bath will splash a smile on your face. Watch

In the video, a lovable tiny elephant climbs down the stairs of a waterbody.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the baby elephant enjoying a bath. (Screengrab)

Baby elephants trying to walk make for extremely cute videos. However, do you know what’s even cuter? A baby jumbo taking bath. Just like this video shared on Twitter and chances are, it will overwhelm you with its adorableness and splash a smile across your face.

In the video, a lovable tiny elephant climbs down the stairs of a waterbody. Then the animal slowly dips its trunk into the water, maybe to gauge its depth or determine the temperature, and finally plunges in to take a bath.

Though old, the video again came into the limelight after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “The calculated small steps to water; measuring the depth in its trunk... And then the plunge to cheer. There is something special about baby elephants & the way they enjoy a bath,” he tweeted.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered close to 40,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable bundle of joy and they showed the same through their comments.



“Babies of almost all living creatures are cute and lovely but I like to watch the elephant baby the most,” wrote a Twitter user. “A baby elephant is so cute. Chal mere bhai, you adorable guy, nahaane ka mazaa le sweety pie!” wrote another poetically. “That is such a cuteeeeeeeeee video. I seriously wish to pet one after seeing that baby elephant playing so joyfully,” expressed a third.

“This is so pleasing to the eyes!” wrote a Twitter user and we wholeheartedly agree.

What do you think of the wholesome video?

Also Read | Bear enjoys bath time in tub in this unbearably cute video. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Use social media for dissemination of govt policies: Jai Ram to party functionaries
Jun 13, 2020 18:39 IST
Sunny Singh: I see this as a time to focus on self-growth
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
16 trade bodies in Darjeeling call for a week’s shutdown to fight Covid-19
Jun 13, 2020 18:38 IST
Noted Uttarakhand folk singer Heera Singh Rana passes away in Delhi
Jun 13, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.