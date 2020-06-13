Baby elephant enjoying a bath will splash a smile on your face. Watch

Baby elephants trying to walk make for extremely cute videos. However, do you know what’s even cuter? A baby jumbo taking bath. Just like this video shared on Twitter and chances are, it will overwhelm you with its adorableness and splash a smile across your face.

In the video, a lovable tiny elephant climbs down the stairs of a waterbody. Then the animal slowly dips its trunk into the water, maybe to gauge its depth or determine the temperature, and finally plunges in to take a bath.

Though old, the video again came into the limelight after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “The calculated small steps to water; measuring the depth in its trunk... And then the plunge to cheer. There is something special about baby elephants & the way they enjoy a bath,” he tweeted.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered close to 40,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable bundle of joy and they showed the same through their comments.

“Babies of almost all living creatures are cute and lovely but I like to watch the elephant baby the most,” wrote a Twitter user. “A baby elephant is so cute. Chal mere bhai, you adorable guy, nahaane ka mazaa le sweety pie!” wrote another poetically. “That is such a cuteeeeeeeeee video. I seriously wish to pet one after seeing that baby elephant playing so joyfully,” expressed a third.

“This is so pleasing to the eyes!” wrote a Twitter user and we wholeheartedly agree.

What do you think of the wholesome video?

Also Read | Bear enjoys bath time in tub in this unbearably cute video. Watch