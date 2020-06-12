Baby elephant learning to walk gets help from mama in this sweet clip. Watch

Sections
“Mothers will not tolerate slightest of obstacles on the way of their kid,” tweeted Susanta Nanda along with the video.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the mother removing a branch from the baby elephant’s path. (Screengrab)

This is a heartwarming story. It’s a tale of how a mother elephant removed an obstacle from the path of its newborn who was just learning to walk. Chances are the adorableness of the video will fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Though old, the video of the elephant mother-baby duo came into the limelight after recently being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. In the tweet’s caption, he mentioned that mother elephants and their calves as fascinating beings and we can’t agree more.

“A mother will not tolerate slightest of obstacles on the way of their kid. It removes the branch from the way for its few hours old little champion,” Nanda tweeted. He also added that the video is old and he came across it when someone forwarded it to him on WhatsApp.

In this 32-seond-long super adorable video, a mother elephant is seen removing a branch which is blocking the way of its newborn calf. As the baby tries moving forward with trembling steps, the mother clears its path to help it learn how to walk. Eventually, the baby starts walking forward and at one point it even jumps into a tiny puddle.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video is spreading smiles among people and it’s clear from the appreciative comments they’ve shared.

“The only ambition left in my life now is to hug a baby elephant,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mother & child always have a very special relationship, whether humans or animals!” quite rightly wrote another. “Moms and their babies are the cutest to watch in animal kingdom,” expressed a third. “OMG the baby is so sweeeeeet,” excitedly tweeted another.

“Beautiful! Elephants are indeed closet to human in terms of raw emotion,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | 20-minute-old baby elephant ‘dances’ while taking first steps. Video is beyond adorable

