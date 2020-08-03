Baby elephant named Penzi learns to graze, video is all about cuteness

Sections
The caption accompanying the video reveals different things about Penzi.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 10:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows Penzi, the tiny jumbo learning to graze. (Facebook/@Reid Park Zoo)

The Internet is flooded with all sorts of videos involving baby elephants and their playful antics. These videos usually instantly bring a smile on someone’s face. Yes, they’re that adorable. Entering the list is this lovely video of a calf named Penzi. It won’t be wrong to say that you may find the video of the tiny tot too cute to handle.

Shared on Reid Park Zoo’s official Facebook page, the video shows the tiny jumbo learning to graze. The caption accompanying the video reveals different things about Penzi. Most importantly, it details how the little one eats grass as she is yet to learn how to use her trunk.

“One of the things baby elephant Penzi has enjoyed about the recent rains is fresh, wet grass! While she gets the majority of her nutritional needs from nursing, Penzi is consuming plant materials too. She hasn’t mastered the technique of grasping grass with her trunk, but she has figured out an alternate method of munching grass straight to her mouth!” they wrote and shared the video.



Along with over 15,000 views, since being shared, the post has also gathered more than 1,100 reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cute clip, and their comments show the same.



“We need more videos of Penzi!! My three year old watches the live action Jungle Book, and when the baby elephant goes by she says, “ Baby Penzi!” We can’t wait for the day we can see her in person!” wrote a Facebook user.

“She really puts enthusiasm into it. She’s adorable,” said another. “She sure is one determined little elephant. Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Penzi?

